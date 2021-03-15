SUBSCRIBE NOW
GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Talking UM’s path to Final Four with James Hawkins, Greg Kampe

The Detroit News
In a special edition of the Green Room, Tony Paul talks with Michigan beat reporter James Hawkins and Oakland University coach Greg Kampe about the Wolverines' chances in the East Region bracket.

Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:

1:50: Did Michigan peak too soon?

5:20: Difficult path to Final Four

Michigan will feel the loss of senior Isaiah Livers.

8:40: Greg Kampe

25:10: In trouble without Isaiah Livers

32:10: UM predictions

