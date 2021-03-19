GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Breaking down MSU's fitting finish, plus the Tom Izzo-Gabe Brown spat

The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Michigan State's season-ending 86-80 overtime loss against UCLA in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night in Indiana and they debate the Tom Izzo-Gabe Brown incident.

Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and forward Gabe Brown have a heated exchange heading into halftime of Thursday night's NCAA Tournament game against UCLA.

1:40: Good start, horrific finish

4:30: Five-point lead with :90 seconds left 

8:30: Izzo-Brown kerfuffle

11:20: "You can't grab him," Matt says

13:40: "It's not Bobby Knight," Tony says

15:20: Juwan Howard vs. Mark Turgeon

18:40: Izzo blames the media for asking about Brown spat

20:10: Preview of next year's Spartans

25:50: Veteran point guard available in the portal

29:30: MSU's "fascinating" offseason 

