Green Room podcast returns: Let the Sparty hype train begin!

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul break down Michigan State's 38-21 road victory against Northwestern in Friday's college football opener and they preview this week's home opener against Youngstown State at noon at Spartan Stadium.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, center, runs onto the field with the team before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

1:30: Kenneth Walker III runs for 264 yards, four TDs

3:50: Nine players rotate on offensive line

4:45: Payton Thorne wasn't spectacular but steady

7:30: Connor Heyward finds his niche as receiver

9:10: Defense has room for improvement

11:15: New script State helmets 'kind of cool'

13:45: Alan Haller replaces athletic director Bill Beekman

16:00: History of AD infighting, power grabs

19:45: Haller known for equity, fairness

23:35: Home opener to feature fans for first time since 2019

26:10: Victory tour for U.S. amateur champ James Piot 

28:10: Injury update for Youngstown State game

29:30: Matt predicts a 6-6 MSU season after a 4-1 start

31:10: Mel Tucker gaining in Michigan recruiting battles

33:45: Big Ten power rankings and News coverage

