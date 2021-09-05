Green Room podcast returns: Let the Sparty hype train begin!

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul break down Michigan State's 38-21 road victory against Northwestern in Friday's college football opener and they preview this week's home opener against Youngstown State at noon at Spartan Stadium.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

►1:30: Kenneth Walker III runs for 264 yards, four TDs

►3:50: Nine players rotate on offensive line

►4:45: Payton Thorne wasn't spectacular but steady

►7:30: Connor Heyward finds his niche as receiver

►9:10: Defense has room for improvement

►11:15: New script State helmets 'kind of cool'

►13:45: Alan Haller replaces athletic director Bill Beekman

►16:00: History of AD infighting, power grabs

►19:45: Haller known for equity, fairness

►23:35: Home opener to feature fans for first time since 2019

►26:10: Victory tour for U.S. amateur champ James Piot

►28:10: Injury update for Youngstown State game

►29:30: Matt predicts a 6-6 MSU season after a 4-1 start

►31:10: Mel Tucker gaining in Michigan recruiting battles

►33:45: Big Ten power rankings and News coverage

