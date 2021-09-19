Green Room podcast: Sparty's relevant again! What's the ceiling now?
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss No. 20 Michigan State's impressive 38-17 road victory against the Miami Hurricanes and they preview Saturday's home game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m.
Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:
►1:30: First 3-0 start since 2015
►4:45: Kenneth Walker running like Javon Ringer
►5:30: Mel Tucker fires up Spartan Nation
►7:10: Walker an early Heisman Trophy candidate
►9:15: Mark Dantonio watches in Miami
►10:45: Aggressive play calling
►14:10: Higher expectations
MORE: Michigan State football: Three things we learned vs. Miami (Florida)
►16:50: 6-0 start not out of the question
►19:20: Defense steps up in the heat
►22:10: Tucker's fashion statement on the sideline
►24:30: Hurricanes ran out of gas
►29:00: Nebraska next