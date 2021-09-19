Green Room podcast: Sparty's relevant again! What's the ceiling now?

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss No. 20 Michigan State's impressive 38-17 road victory against the Miami Hurricanes and they preview Saturday's home game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

►1:30: First 3-0 start since 2015

►4:45: Kenneth Walker running like Javon Ringer

►5:30: Mel Tucker fires up Spartan Nation

►7:10: Walker an early Heisman Trophy candidate

►9:15: Mark Dantonio watches in Miami

►10:45: Aggressive play calling

►14:10: Higher expectations

MORE: Michigan State football: Three things we learned vs. Miami (Florida)

►16:50: 6-0 start not out of the question

►19:20: Defense steps up in the heat

►22:10: Tucker's fashion statement on the sideline

►24:30: Hurricanes ran out of gas

►29:00: Nebraska next