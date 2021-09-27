Green Room podcast: It wasn't pretty or probable, but somehow, MSU is 4-0

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss No. 17 Michigan State's 23-20 overtime victory against Nebraska and they preview Saturday's homecoming game against Western Kentucky at Spartan Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

►1:10: No business winning this game

►3:30: Enjoy the 4-0 ride

►5:20: Game planning for Kenneth Walker

►7:40: Payton Thorne's worst game

►9:30: Seven sacks for defense

►11:10: Jalen Nailor signals for fair catch

►14:10: Jayden Reed's TD punt return

►16:40: Chester Kimbrough's interception in OT

►19:10: Two wins from a bowl game

►21:30: Three players in transfer portal

►23:30: Drew Beesley's injury

►25:10: Matt rewrites story on deadline

►27:30: Western Kentucky preview

►30:10: Will MSU be unbeaten for UM game?

►33:30: Nerve-racking games

►36:10: Penn State tops Big Ten power rankings

►37:20: MSU starts basketball practice on Tuesday

►38:40: Ryder Cup youth movement

►40:10: Phil Mickelson possible captain?

►42:20: Tony's 33 rounds of golf

►44:40: Detroit News football coverage