Detroit remains among nation's most violent big cities, FBI statistics show
GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: It wasn't pretty or probable, but somehow, MSU is 4-0

Tony Paul Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
View Comments

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss No. 17 Michigan State's 23-20 overtime victory against Nebraska and they preview Saturday's homecoming game against Western Kentucky at Spartan Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

Michigan State players sing the fight song after the win in overtime .

1:10: No business winning this game

3:30: Enjoy the 4-0 ride

5:20: Game planning for Kenneth Walker

7:40: Payton Thorne's worst game 

9:30: Seven sacks for defense

11:10: Jalen Nailor signals for fair catch

MORE: MSU receiver Jayden Reed earns weekly Big Ten special teams honor

MORE: 'Transformative moment': Michigan State turns sudden momentum shift into dramatic victory

14:10: Jayden Reed's TD punt return 

16:40: Chester Kimbrough's interception in OT

19:10: Two wins from a bowl game

21:30: Three players in transfer portal

23:30: Drew Beesley's injury

25:10: Matt rewrites story on deadline

27:30: Western Kentucky preview

30:10: Will MSU be unbeaten for UM game?

33:30: Nerve-racking games

36:10: Penn State tops Big Ten power rankings

Niyo: In game of wrong turns and misdirections, Michigan State ends up where it wants to be

37:20: MSU starts basketball practice on Tuesday

38:40: Ryder Cup youth movement

40:10: Phil Mickelson possible captain?

42:20: Tony's 33 rounds of golf

44:40: Detroit News football coverage

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (1), Michigan State cornerback Kalon Gervin (18) and Michigan State wide receiver C.J. Hayes (4) in the fourth quarter after Reed returns a punt for a touchdown .
View Comments