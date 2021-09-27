Green Room podcast: It wasn't pretty or probable, but somehow, MSU is 4-0
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss No. 17 Michigan State's 23-20 overtime victory against Nebraska and they preview Saturday's homecoming game against Western Kentucky at Spartan Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:
►1:10: No business winning this game
►3:30: Enjoy the 4-0 ride
►5:20: Game planning for Kenneth Walker
►7:40: Payton Thorne's worst game
►9:30: Seven sacks for defense
►11:10: Jalen Nailor signals for fair catch
MORE: MSU receiver Jayden Reed earns weekly Big Ten special teams honor
MORE: 'Transformative moment': Michigan State turns sudden momentum shift into dramatic victory
►14:10: Jayden Reed's TD punt return
►16:40: Chester Kimbrough's interception in OT
►19:10: Two wins from a bowl game
►21:30: Three players in transfer portal
►23:30: Drew Beesley's injury
►25:10: Matt rewrites story on deadline
►27:30: Western Kentucky preview
►30:10: Will MSU be unbeaten for UM game?
►33:30: Nerve-racking games
►36:10: Penn State tops Big Ten power rankings
Niyo: In game of wrong turns and misdirections, Michigan State ends up where it wants to be
►37:20: MSU starts basketball practice on Tuesday
►38:40: Ryder Cup youth movement
►40:10: Phil Mickelson possible captain?
►42:20: Tony's 33 rounds of golf
►44:40: Detroit News football coverage