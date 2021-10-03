GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: At 5-0, what's the floor and ceiling for surprising Sparty?

The Detroit News
View Comments

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss No. 11 Michigan State's 48-31 homecoming victory against Western Kentucky and they preview Saturday's road game against Rutgers at noon in Piscataway, N.J.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

Michigan State players sing the fight song after the win in overtime .

1:30: Night-game deadlines

3:40: Defense steps up when it counts

5:10: Big Ten road games up next

6:40: No area of weakness

8:30: Targeting penalties

11:10: Big Ten success

MORE: Michigan State football: Three things we learned vs. Western Kentucky

MORE: As No. 11 Michigan State marches to 5-0, Spartans insist they'll 'keep chopping'

13:10: Heisman Trophy candidates

14:40: How did Wake Forest miss on Kenneth Walker?

17:10: Spartans respected but not taken seriously by national media

19:40: Don't be surprised with 7-0 start

21:30: Big Ten overshadowed

24:00: MSU vs. Cincinnati in first round of playoffs?

25:40: Spartans move up to No. 11

27:30: Tony could make cameo appearance for UM-MSU game

28:30: MSU basketball gets started

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is congratulated by his teammates after running for a touchdown during the second quarter.

30:20: Football injury updates

32:40: Floor is 8-4 record, ceiling is 10-2

37:10: Big Ten power rankings

38:20: Sitting with the boss in the press box

39:40: Detroit News football coverage

View Comments