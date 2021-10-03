Green Room podcast: At 5-0, what's the floor and ceiling for surprising Sparty?
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss No. 11 Michigan State's 48-31 homecoming victory against Western Kentucky and they preview Saturday's road game against Rutgers at noon in Piscataway, N.J.
Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:
►1:30: Night-game deadlines
►3:40: Defense steps up when it counts
►5:10: Big Ten road games up next
►6:40: No area of weakness
►8:30: Targeting penalties
►11:10: Big Ten success
►13:10: Heisman Trophy candidates
►14:40: How did Wake Forest miss on Kenneth Walker?
►17:10: Spartans respected but not taken seriously by national media
►19:40: Don't be surprised with 7-0 start
►21:30: Big Ten overshadowed
►24:00: MSU vs. Cincinnati in first round of playoffs?
►25:40: Spartans move up to No. 11
►27:30: Tony could make cameo appearance for UM-MSU game
►28:30: MSU basketball gets started
►30:20: Football injury updates
►32:40: Floor is 8-4 record, ceiling is 10-2
►37:10: Big Ten power rankings
►38:20: Sitting with the boss in the press box
►39:40: Detroit News football coverage