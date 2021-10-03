Green Room podcast: At 5-0, what's the floor and ceiling for surprising Sparty?

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss No. 11 Michigan State's 48-31 homecoming victory against Western Kentucky and they preview Saturday's road game against Rutgers at noon in Piscataway, N.J.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

►1:30: Night-game deadlines

►3:40: Defense steps up when it counts

►5:10: Big Ten road games up next

►6:40: No area of weakness

►8:30: Targeting penalties

►11:10: Big Ten success

►13:10: Heisman Trophy candidates

►14:40: How did Wake Forest miss on Kenneth Walker?

►17:10: Spartans respected but not taken seriously by national media

►19:40: Don't be surprised with 7-0 start

►21:30: Big Ten overshadowed

►24:00: MSU vs. Cincinnati in first round of playoffs?

►25:40: Spartans move up to No. 11

►27:30: Tony could make cameo appearance for UM-MSU game

►28:30: MSU basketball gets started

►30:20: Football injury updates

►32:40: Floor is 8-4 record, ceiling is 10-2

►37:10: Big Ten power rankings

►38:20: Sitting with the boss in the press box

►39:40: Detroit News football coverage