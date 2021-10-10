GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: College football in state of chaos, and MSU is front and center

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss No. 10 Michigan State's 31-13 victory against Rutgers and they preview Saturday's road game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington at noon.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral (0) gets away from a tackle attempt by Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk (96) during the second half of Saturday's college football game in Piscataway, N.J.

1:00: Airport issues in Rutgers

1:50: Five Big Ten teams in top 10 for first time since 1936

3:00: Multiple weapons on offense

4:50: Sloppy first half

6:30: Quick-strike options

8:20: Kenneth Walker runs to daylight

10:30: Heisman Trophy talk for first time in 12 years

13:10: One-play drives

15:00: Ranked No. 10 in nation

17:20: Best division in college football

19:10: UM-MSU starting time

21:10: Injury update

24:00: Chaotic football season

27:50: Big Ten power rankings

29:30: Enjoy the ride

31:00: Detroit News football coverage

