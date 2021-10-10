Green Room podcast: College football in state of chaos, and MSU is front and center

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss No. 10 Michigan State's 31-13 victory against Rutgers and they preview Saturday's road game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington at noon.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

►1:00: Airport issues in Rutgers

►1:50: Five Big Ten teams in top 10 for first time since 1936

►3:00: Multiple weapons on offense

►4:50: Sloppy first half

►6:30: Quick-strike options

MORE: Michigan, Michigan State move up in Associated Press Top 25 poll

MORE: No. 10 Michigan State dining on a smorgasbord of offensive options

►8:20: Kenneth Walker runs to daylight

►10:30: Heisman Trophy talk for first time in 12 years

►13:10: One-play drives

►15:00: Ranked No. 10 in nation

►17:20: Best division in college football

►19:10: UM-MSU starting time

►21:10: Injury update

►24:00: Chaotic football season

►27:50: Big Ten power rankings

►29:30: Enjoy the ride

►31:00: Detroit News football coverage