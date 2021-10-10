Green Room podcast: College football in state of chaos, and MSU is front and center
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss No. 10 Michigan State's 31-13 victory against Rutgers and they preview Saturday's road game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington at noon.
Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:
►1:00: Airport issues in Rutgers
►1:50: Five Big Ten teams in top 10 for first time since 1936
►3:00: Multiple weapons on offense
►4:50: Sloppy first half
►6:30: Quick-strike options
►8:20: Kenneth Walker runs to daylight
►10:30: Heisman Trophy talk for first time in 12 years
►13:10: One-play drives
►15:00: Ranked No. 10 in nation
►17:20: Best division in college football
►19:10: UM-MSU starting time
►21:10: Injury update
►24:00: Chaotic football season
►27:50: Big Ten power rankings
►29:30: Enjoy the ride
►31:00: Detroit News football coverage