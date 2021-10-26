GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Angelique, Matt and Tony break down the battle of the unbeatens

The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul are joined by Michigan beat reporter Angelique Chengelis to discuss Saturday's unbeaten battle against Michigan State at East Lansing.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

Michigan fullback Ben Mason (42) is knocked out of bounds during the second quarter of their Big Ten football game against Michigan State in 2018.

2:00: Trouble with the snap

3:50: UM favored by 4 1/2 points

6:30: Harbaugh on hot seat

9:00: MSU's balanced offensive attack

12:00: Spartans will dare Cade McNamara to throw the ball

16:10: MSU's home-run hitters

18:50: Michigan needs to play with the lead

22:20: Pros and cons of noon kickoff

28:10: Predictions: Tony (MSU 27-21), Angelique (MSU 28-24), Matt (MSU 30-24)

32:20: UM/MSU coverage at detroitnews.com

