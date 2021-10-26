Green Room podcast: Angelique, Matt and Tony break down the battle of the unbeatens

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul are joined by Michigan beat reporter Angelique Chengelis to discuss Saturday's unbeaten battle against Michigan State at East Lansing.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

►2:00: Trouble with the snap

►3:50: UM favored by 4 1/2 points

►6:30: Harbaugh on hot seat

►9:00: MSU's balanced offensive attack

►12:00: Spartans will dare Cade McNamara to throw the ball

More: Michigan all in on quarterback Cade McNamara: He's 'doing a lot of things right'

More: Superstitious Jayden Reed to keep same plan as Michigan State prepares for super showdown

►16:10: MSU's home-run hitters

►18:50: Michigan needs to play with the lead

►22:20: Pros and cons of noon kickoff

►28:10: Predictions: Tony (MSU 27-21), Angelique (MSU 28-24), Matt (MSU 30-24)

►32:20: UM/MSU coverage at detroitnews.com