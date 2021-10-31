Green Room podcast: MSU's season just got real; where does UM go from here?
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul are joined by Michigan beat reporter Angelique Chengelis to discuss Michigan State's 37-33 win against Michigan.
Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:
►2:30: Michigan State taken seriously now
►6:30: Michigan's questionable play calling
►10:00: Harbaugh has little to say
►13:20: MSU's defense tightens up at critical times
►15:00: Aidan Hutchinson's TD called back
►18:30: Spartans shouldn't be called a surprise team
►21:50: MSU's Xavier Henderson unloads on former UM players
►27:10: Purdue, Maryland up next
►30:45: Andrel Anthony's breakout game for UM