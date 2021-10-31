GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: MSU's season just got real; where does UM go from here?

The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul are joined by Michigan beat reporter Angelique Chengelis to discuss Michigan State's 37-33 win against Michigan.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

Michigan States' Charles Brantley, Mel Tucker and the Spartans make their way onto the field for the game against Michigan.

2:30: Michigan State taken seriously now

6:30: Michigan's questionable play calling 

10:00: Harbaugh has little to say

13:20: MSU's defense tightens up at critical times

15:00: Aidan Hutchinson's TD called back

More: With huge opportunities ahead, MSU focuses solely on next step

More: Unbeaten Michigan State moves up AP Top 25 college football poll; Michigan drops

18:30: Spartans shouldn't be called a surprise team 

21:50: MSU's Xavier Henderson unloads on former UM players

27:10: Purdue, Maryland up next

30:45: Andrel Anthony's breakout game for UM

