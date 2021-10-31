Green Room podcast: MSU's season just got real; where does UM go from here?

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul are joined by Michigan beat reporter Angelique Chengelis to discuss Michigan State's 37-33 win against Michigan.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

►2:30: Michigan State taken seriously now

►6:30: Michigan's questionable play calling

►10:00: Harbaugh has little to say

►13:20: MSU's defense tightens up at critical times

►15:00: Aidan Hutchinson's TD called back

►18:30: Spartans shouldn't be called a surprise team

►21:50: MSU's Xavier Henderson unloads on former UM players

►27:10: Purdue, Maryland up next

►30:45: Andrel Anthony's breakout game for UM