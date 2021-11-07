GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Was MSU’s first loss a typical letdown, or just a matter of time?

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's 40-29 loss against Purdue and they look ahead to Saturday's home game against Maryland at 4 p.m.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr (6) runs against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.

2:30: Jim Harbaugh outcoached last week

5:10: Spartans living a charmed life

9:20: MSU not a finished product

11:50: Xavier Henderson on third-down problems

14:30: Explaining targeting calls

17:20: Injury updates

21:20: Scottie Hazelton's defense

26:40: MSU basketball vs. Kansas on Tuesday

