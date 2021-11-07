Green Room podcast: Was MSU’s first loss a typical letdown, or just a matter of time?
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's 40-29 loss against Purdue and they look ahead to Saturday's home game against Maryland at 4 p.m.
Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:
►2:30: Jim Harbaugh outcoached last week
►5:10: Spartans living a charmed life
►9:20: MSU not a finished product
►11:50: Xavier Henderson on third-down problems
More: Michigan State, Michigan neck-and-neck in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll
More: Spartans' mistakes, not a letdown, cost them in loss to Boilermakers
►14:30: Explaining targeting calls
►17:20: Injury updates
►21:20: Scottie Hazelton's defense
►26:40: MSU basketball vs. Kansas on Tuesday