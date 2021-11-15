Green Room podcast: Looking ahead to big week for MSU football . . . and hoops

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's victory against Maryland and they look ahead to Saturday's road game against Ohio State.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

►1:20: Back on right track after Purdue loss

►4:40: Kenneth Walker could lock up Heisman Trophy

►6:20: Buckeyes favored by 18 points

►11:50: MSU's glimmer of hope

►14:10: Absurd College Football Playoff rankings

►19:10: MSU-UM equally matched

►22:40: Booking a hotel in Indianapolis

►26:40: MSU hoops vs. Butler Wednesday, EMU Saturday

►30:30: Not a typical Tom Izzo team

►36:10: Big Ten football rankings

►39:20: Wojo in Columbus