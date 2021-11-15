GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Looking ahead to big week for MSU football . . . and hoops

The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's victory against Maryland and they look ahead to Saturday's road game against Ohio State.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

Maryland defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli (9) blocks Michigan State defensive end Jeff Pietrowski (47) trying to get the Maryland QB in the first half.

1:20: Back on right track after Purdue loss

4:40: Kenneth Walker could lock up Heisman Trophy

6:20: Buckeyes favored by 18 points

11:50: MSU's glimmer of hope

14:10: Absurd College Football Playoff rankings

19:10: MSU-UM equally matched

22:40: Booking a hotel in Indianapolis

26:40: MSU hoops vs. Butler Wednesday, EMU Saturday

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. center, after a touchdown but missed extra point in the first half.

30:30: Not a typical Tom Izzo team

36:10: Big Ten football rankings

39:20: Wojo in Columbus

