Green Room podcast: MSU-Penn State game to determine good or great season

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul look back at Michigan State's 56-7 loss against Ohio State and they preview Saturday's home game against Penn State.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

Michigan State's Noah Harvey brings down Ohio State's Miyan Williams in the second quarter.

2:10: Michigan State "could've lost by 80 points"

5:40: Reminiscent of 49-7 loss to Alabama in 2011 Capital One Bowl

8:15: "Stop firing everybody" after 56-7 loss

12:10: 2022 recruiting class ranked among top 20

More: MSU coach Mel Tucker says focus is Penn State, not contract

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker covers his mouth while communicating with his team late in the fourth quarter.

14:30: 10-2 a lot better than 9-3 record

20:40: Mel Tucker's $95M, 10-year contract in the works

26:20: New expectations for MSU football

30:20: Tony "roasted on social media" for asking Tucker questions

More: Michigan State football not buying 'house money' approach with Penn State on deck

33:30: "Who's running the athletic department?"

37:40: Spartans send a message

39:20: MSU basketball vs. Loyola on Wednesday

42:10: Michigan-Ohio State preview

