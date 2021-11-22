Green Room podcast: MSU-Penn State game to determine good or great season
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul look back at Michigan State's 56-7 loss against Ohio State and they preview Saturday's home game against Penn State.
Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:
►2:10: Michigan State "could've lost by 80 points"
►5:40: Reminiscent of 49-7 loss to Alabama in 2011 Capital One Bowl
►8:15: "Stop firing everybody" after 56-7 loss
►12:10: 2022 recruiting class ranked among top 20
More: MSU coach Mel Tucker says focus is Penn State, not contract
►14:30: 10-2 a lot better than 9-3 record
►20:40: Mel Tucker's $95M, 10-year contract in the works
►26:20: New expectations for MSU football
►30:20: Tony "roasted on social media" for asking Tucker questions
More: Michigan State football not buying 'house money' approach with Penn State on deck
►33:30: "Who's running the athletic department?"
►37:40: Spartans send a message
►39:20: MSU basketball vs. Loyola on Wednesday
►42:10: Michigan-Ohio State preview