Green Room podcast: Taking stock of 'Snow Bowl,' 10-win season, Heisman race and more

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul look back at Michigan State's 30-27 victory against Penn State and they look ahead to possible bowl games for the Spartans.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

►1:30: Matt's most unusual snow game in 12 years

►4:20: MSU fans rooting for UM in Indy

►7:10: Michigan beats Ohio State for first time in 10 years

►11:30: Shoveling snow at Spartan Stadium

►15:40: MSU secondary will need overhaul

►19:10: Tiebreakers for Big Ten Championship Game

►23:30: Mel Tucker's 10-year deal debated again

►28:10: MSU players headed to the NFL

►31:30: Kenneth Walker's Heisman Trophy chances

►33:40: MSU basketball victories vs. Loyola Chicago and UConn

►37:20: Suzy Merchant's 500th career victory

►40:10: Detroit News football coverage