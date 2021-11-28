Green Room podcast: Taking stock of 'Snow Bowl,' 10-win season, Heisman race and more
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul look back at Michigan State's 30-27 victory against Penn State and they look ahead to possible bowl games for the Spartans.
Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:
►1:30: Matt's most unusual snow game in 12 years
►4:20: MSU fans rooting for UM in Indy
►7:10: Michigan beats Ohio State for first time in 10 years
►11:30: Shoveling snow at Spartan Stadium
►15:40: MSU secondary will need overhaul
►19:10: Tiebreakers for Big Ten Championship Game
►23:30: Mel Tucker's 10-year deal debated again
►28:10: MSU players headed to the NFL
►31:30: Kenneth Walker's Heisman Trophy chances
►33:40: MSU basketball victories vs. Loyola Chicago and UConn
►37:20: Suzy Merchant's 500th career victory
►40:10: Detroit News football coverage