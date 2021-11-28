GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Taking stock of 'Snow Bowl,' 10-win season, Heisman race and more

The Detroit News
View Comments

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul look back at Michigan State's 30-27 victory against Penn State and they look ahead to possible bowl games for the Spartans.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

Michigan State's Drew Beesley (86) and Cal Haladay (27) celebrate a tackle on Saturday.

1:30: Matt's most unusual snow game in 12 years

4:20: MSU fans rooting for UM in Indy

7:10: Michigan beats Ohio State for first time in 10 years

11:30: Shoveling snow at Spartan Stadium

More: 'We're not done yet': Spartans still hungry for more after meaningful 10th win

More: Michigan State safety Michael Dowell enters transfer portal

15:40: MSU secondary will need overhaul

19:10: Tiebreakers for Big Ten Championship Game

23:30: Mel Tucker's 10-year deal debated again

28:10: MSU players headed to the NFL

More: Michigan State football: Three things we learned vs. Penn State

More: UM, MSU move up in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

31:30: Kenneth Walker's Heisman Trophy chances

33:40: MSU basketball victories vs. Loyola Chicago and UConn

37:20: Suzy Merchant's 500th career victory

40:10: Detroit News football coverage

View Comments