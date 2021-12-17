Green Room podcast: Allen Trieu talks MSU recruiting; Tony, Matt tackle Peach Bowl, hoops

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk to recruiting analyst Allen Trieu about MSU's 2022 class and they look ahead to the football team's Peach Bowl game against Pitt and the basketball team's game against Oakland on Tuesday.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

►1:30: Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu of 24/7 Sports

►4:20: Spartans "a force to be reckoned with"

►8:10: Balanced 2022 recruiting class

►11:40: Data-driven scouting lists

More: Mel Tucker, staff still working 'around the clock' as MSU's recruiting efforts continue

More: How Kenneth Walker III went from second-stringer to MSU All-American, NFL prospect

►15:40: Tucker's 10-year contract extension

►18:10: Kenneth Walker opts out of Peach Bowl

►24:30: "No brainer" to skip bowl games

More: MSU plates plenty of prospects, including transfers, to build No. 18 2022 class

More: Breaking down Michigan State's 2022 football recruiting class

►28:10: Oakland's zone defense could provide problems

►34:30: Detroit News coverage