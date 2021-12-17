Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan: Kellogg strike sends national message
Green Room podcast: Allen Trieu talks MSU recruiting; Tony, Matt tackle Peach Bowl, hoops

The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk to recruiting analyst Allen Trieu about MSU's 2022 class and they look ahead to the football team's Peach Bowl game against Pitt and the basketball team's game against Oakland on Tuesday.

Here are highlights from this week's edition of The Green Room:

Mel Tucker

1:30: Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu of 24/7 Sports

4:20: Spartans "a force to be reckoned with"

8:10: Balanced 2022 recruiting class

11:40: Data-driven scouting lists 

15:40: Tucker's 10-year contract extension

18:10: Kenneth Walker opts out of Peach Bowl

24:30: "No brainer" to skip bowl games 

28:10: Oakland's zone defense could provide problems

