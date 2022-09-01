GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast is back: Matt, Tony break down MSU's season, WMU opener

Tony Paul Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
The Green Room podcast returns just in time for Michigan State's football opener against Western Michigan on Friday night at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Spartans are coming off an 11-2 season in 2021 and Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul have plenty of opinions about how the 2022 season will unfold.

Matt predicts a 10-2 record with a road loss against Michigan on Oct. 29 and Tony projects a 9-3 record with a victory against the Wolverines.

Here are highlights from the first podcast of the 2022 MSU football season.

2:00: Michigan State favored by 21 1/2 points vs. Western Michigan

5:00: Spartans QB Payton Thorne vs. Broncos coach Jeff Thorne

8:30: MSU schedule full of landmines

10:50: Game-by-game predictions

20:20: Michigan vs. Michigan State predictions

25:30: Matt predicts a 10-2 record, Tony 9-3

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker enters his third season as the Spartans' head coach.
