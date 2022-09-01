Green Room podcast is back: Matt, Tony break down MSU's season, WMU opener

The Green Room podcast returns just in time for Michigan State's football opener against Western Michigan on Friday night at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Spartans are coming off an 11-2 season in 2021 and Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul have plenty of opinions about how the 2022 season will unfold.

Matt predicts a 10-2 record with a road loss against Michigan on Oct. 29 and Tony projects a 9-3 record with a victory against the Wolverines.

Here are highlights from the first podcast of the 2022 MSU football season.

►2:00: Michigan State favored by 21 1/2 points vs. Western Michigan

►5:00: Spartans QB Payton Thorne vs. Broncos coach Jeff Thorne

►8:30: MSU schedule full of landmines

►10:50: Game-by-game predictions

►20:20: Michigan vs. Michigan State predictions

►25:30: Matt predicts a 10-2 record, Tony 9-3

►28:00: Michigan State favored by 21 1/2 points vs. Western Michigan