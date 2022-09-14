GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: MSU heads to Left Coast, and we're about to find out a whole lot

The Detroit News
View Comments

It's Week 3 of the Green Room podcast and Michigan State's undefeated football team (2-0) is about to find out how they stack up against better competition with a road game against Washington (2-0) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Here are highlights as Tony and Matt break down the first big test for the No. 11 Spartans on this week's podcast:

From left, Michigan State offensive lineman Ethan Boyd reacts with running back Elijah Collins (24) after Collins’ touchdown against Akron.

2:00: Washington favored by 3 1/2 points

4:30: Containing Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr.

7:00: MSU fan base "nervous" about Payton Thorne

10:20: Double teaming DE Jacoby Windmon

13:00: Michigan's "embarrassing bad schedule"

17:10: What's wrong with Nebraska (1-2)?

21:00: MSU's historic lack of success on West Coast

22:30: Spartans guard Jaden Akins has surgery

26:40: News' two-year subscription for $22

View Comments