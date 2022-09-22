Green Room podcast: We finally know a bit about MSU, and it’s not great

Detroit News staff

It's Week 4 of the Green Room podcast and Michigan State (2-1) looks to bounce back against Maryland (3-0) in the Big Ten opener at Spartan Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Here are highlights as Tony and Matt break down the Spartans' 39-28 loss against Washington and the odds of improving to 3-1 against the Terrapins in East Lansing.

►:45: Washington 39, Michigan State 28

►5:20: Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton under fire

►9:10: Minnesota (3-0) is a "poor man's Michigan (3-0)"

►13:20: Loss to Huskies may benefit Spartans longterm

►18:30: College football's scheduling problem

►22:30: Detroit News college football coverage