Green Room podcast: We finally know a bit about MSU, and it’s not great
Detroit News staff
It's Week 4 of the Green Room podcast and Michigan State (2-1) looks to bounce back against Maryland (3-0) in the Big Ten opener at Spartan Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Here are highlights as Tony and Matt break down the Spartans' 39-28 loss against Washington and the odds of improving to 3-1 against the Terrapins in East Lansing.
►:45: Washington 39, Michigan State 28
►5:20: Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton under fire
►9:10: Minnesota (3-0) is a "poor man's Michigan (3-0)"
►13:20: Loss to Huskies may benefit Spartans longterm
►18:30: College football's scheduling problem
►22:30: Detroit News college football coverage