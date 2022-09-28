Green Room podcast: One-third of the way in, MSU's season already on the brink

Detroit News

It's Week 5 of the Green Room podcast and Michigan State (2-2) looks to break a two-game losing streak with a road game against Maryland (3-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Here are highlights as Tony and Matt break down the Spartans' 34-7 loss against Minnesota and they explain why Saturday's Big Ten battle against the Terrapins is a must-win game.

►:45: Minnesota 34, Michigan State 7

►4:40: Scottie Hazelton's defense struggling

►8:10: Too soon for QB Noah Kim

►11:20: Disconnect between players, defensive scheme?

►14:30: Must-win game vs. Maryland

►19:40: Offense has run only six plays in first quarter of last two games

►25:30: Tom Izzo's demanding schedule

►29:10: Detroit News coverage