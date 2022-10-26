Green Room podcast: Angelique joins Matt, Tony to break down under-the-lights UM-MSU

The Detroit News

Angelique Chengelis joins the Green Room podcast to discuss Saturday night's Michigan-Michigan State battle at the Big House.

With the Wolverines favored by 21½ points, Angelique, Tony and Matt all predict a Michigan victory.

∎Michigan 28, Michigan State 17 (Angelique)

∎Michigan 38, Michigan State 20 (Matt)

∎Michigan 49, Michigan State 14 (Tony)

Here are highlights from this week's Green Room podcast:

2:10: Matt says "Michigan on a mission to destroy Michigan State."

4:20: Angelique says "Michigan fans would like to bludgeon Michigan State if possible."

7:30: Michigan "making strides with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards."

9:20: MSU's defense "played far better against Wisconsin."

13:30: UM/MSU injury updates

16:40: Mike Hart's Big Brother comment

19:00: Rivalry a big recruitment tool

23:40: Matt's NIL series in The Detroit News

26:00: Matt says MSU needs to limit the rushing game and get a few breaks

27:40: Angelique says UM needs to "shore up" the red-zone offense

30:10: Predictions