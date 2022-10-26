Green Room podcast: Angelique joins Matt, Tony to break down under-the-lights UM-MSU
Angelique Chengelis joins the Green Room podcast to discuss Saturday night's Michigan-Michigan State battle at the Big House.
With the Wolverines favored by 21½ points, Angelique, Tony and Matt all predict a Michigan victory.
∎Michigan 28, Michigan State 17 (Angelique)
∎Michigan 38, Michigan State 20 (Matt)
∎Michigan 49, Michigan State 14 (Tony)
Here are highlights from this week's Green Room podcast:
2:10: Matt says "Michigan on a mission to destroy Michigan State."
4:20: Angelique says "Michigan fans would like to bludgeon Michigan State if possible."
7:30: Michigan "making strides with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards."
9:20: MSU's defense "played far better against Wisconsin."
13:30: UM/MSU injury updates
16:40: Mike Hart's Big Brother comment
19:00: Rivalry a big recruitment tool
23:40: Matt's NIL series in The Detroit News
26:00: Matt says MSU needs to limit the rushing game and get a few breaks
27:40: Angelique says UM needs to "shore up" the red-zone offense
30:10: Predictions