GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: So far, so good for Izzo’s Spartans; Marquette preview

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
View Comments

Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau are back for a special March Madness edition of the Green Room podcast following MSU's 72-62 win over USC in the NCAA tourney opener in Columbus, Ohio.

Here are highlights from today's MSU victory and a preview of Sunday's game against Marquette:

2:20: Izzo praises tenacious defense

7:20: Malik Hall's foot injury

8:40: Marquette matchup

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) celebrates being fouled on a basket against Southern California in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023.

10:20: Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard deliver in clutch

13:10: Pros and cons of portal players

17:20: Upsets in first round

22:00: MSU headed to Sweet 16?

25:40: High expectations at Michigan State

View Comments