Green Room podcast: So far, so good for Izzo’s Spartans; Marquette preview

Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau are back for a special March Madness edition of the Green Room podcast following MSU's 72-62 win over USC in the NCAA tourney opener in Columbus, Ohio.

Here are highlights from today's MSU victory and a preview of Sunday's game against Marquette:

2:20: Izzo praises tenacious defense

7:20: Malik Hall's foot injury

8:40: Marquette matchup

10:20: Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard deliver in clutch

13:10: Pros and cons of portal players

17:20: Upsets in first round

22:00: MSU headed to Sweet 16?

25:40: High expectations at Michigan State