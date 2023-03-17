Green Room podcast: So far, so good for Izzo’s Spartans; Marquette preview
Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau are back for a special March Madness edition of the Green Room podcast following MSU's 72-62 win over USC in the NCAA tourney opener in Columbus, Ohio.
Here are highlights from today's MSU victory and a preview of Sunday's game against Marquette:
2:20: Izzo praises tenacious defense
7:20: Malik Hall's foot injury
8:40: Marquette matchup
10:20: Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard deliver in clutch
13:10: Pros and cons of portal players
17:20: Upsets in first round
22:00: MSU headed to Sweet 16?
25:40: High expectations at Michigan State