Green Room podcast: This run means just a little bit more for MSU's Izzo

Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau recap Michigan State's 69-60 victory over Marquette and preview Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup against Kansas State at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Here's highlights from this NCAA Tournament episode of the Green Room podcast:

:45: Spartans win despite shooting 2-of-16 from 3-point range

3:15: "No room to breath" against Marquette

7:00: MSU team came together after loss at Michigan

9:20: Izzo took on weight of university after three students killed in tragic shooting

12:30 Izzo first overall with 16 wins as lower seed

14:30: Only Big Ten team to advance

17:40 Joey Hauser's emotional journey

21:10: Mark Dantonio, Kirk Gibson, Barry Sanders in attendance

24:00: Izzo creates another "cohesive team"

25:50: Game time vs. Kansas State on Thursday is 6:30 p.m.