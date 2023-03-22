Green Room podcast: Is something special brewing for MSU? Wojo joins discussion
Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Wojo joins Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau to preview the Michigan State-Kansas State game on Thursday in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Here are other highlights from this NCAA Tournament edition of the Green Room podcast:
1:30: Kansas State presents defensive problems
3:10: Favorable matchups for MSU
5:50: Spartans just 7-for-30 in 3-pointers
8:20: Tom Izzo's coaching edge vs. Jerome Tang
11:40: MSU solves weaknesses without transfer portal
14:20: Talent gap narrows in NCAA first round
16:40: Spartans can play multiple styles to beat Wildcats
19:10: Defending Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell
22:10: Pros and cons of Big Ten teams
26:30: A.J. Hoggard biggest surprise
28:10: Wojo picks Wildcats, Tony/Matt take the Spartans