Green Room podcast: After a game for the ages, where does MSU go from here?
Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau wrap up Michigan State's 98-93 overtime loss against Kansas State in the Sweet 16 game at Madison Square Garden in New York and they look ahead to next year's team.
Here are the highlights of this NCAA Tournament edition of the Green Room podcast:
1:45: Fans treated to back-and-forth classic
4:50: Markquis Nowell's alley-oop pass to Keyontae Johnson
8:10: Nowell's 20-point, 19-assist performance
12:45: Michigan State's lack of depth
16:30: Nowell's shot off the fingertips of A.J. Hoggard
20:10: Second guessing on social media
23:20: What's next for Tom Izzo's team?
28:00: Impressive freshman class
31:40: Transfer portal options
More:Wojo: By tip of a finger and arc of a shot, Spartans drop Sweet 16 heartbreaker