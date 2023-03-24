Green Room podcast: After a game for the ages, where does MSU go from here?

Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau wrap up Michigan State's 98-93 overtime loss against Kansas State in the Sweet 16 game at Madison Square Garden in New York and they look ahead to next year's team.

Here are the highlights of this NCAA Tournament edition of the Green Room podcast:

1:45: Fans treated to back-and-forth classic

4:50: Markquis Nowell's alley-oop pass to Keyontae Johnson

8:10: Nowell's 20-point, 19-assist performance

12:45: Michigan State's lack of depth

16:30: Nowell's shot off the fingertips of A.J. Hoggard

20:10: Second guessing on social media

23:20: What's next for Tom Izzo's team?

28:00: Impressive freshman class

31:40: Transfer portal options

