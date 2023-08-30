Green Room podcast: Tons of questions for MSU football; What's the ceiling?
Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau preview Michigan State football's season opener against Central Michigan on Friday at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m.
Here are some of the highlights of the Green Room podcast:
1:40 Matt's 14th season opener at MSU
3:40 Better than last year's 5-7 record
8:20 Noah Kim vs. Katin Houser at QB
11:40 Year 4 of Mel Tucker
15:20 Tucker's NIL comments
20:30 Top-notch facilities
25:20 Tunnel Gate update
30:10 Tony predicts 5-7 season, Matt 6-6