Green Room podcast: Tons of questions for MSU football; What's the ceiling?

Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau preview Michigan State football's season opener against Central Michigan on Friday at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m.

Here are some of the highlights of the Green Room podcast:

1:40 Matt's 14th season opener at MSU

3:40 Better than last year's 5-7 record

8:20 Noah Kim vs. Katin Houser at QB

11:40 Year 4 of Mel Tucker

15:20 Tucker's NIL comments

20:30 Top-notch facilities

25:20 Tunnel Gate update

30:10 Tony predicts 5-7 season, Matt 6-6