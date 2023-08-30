GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Tons of questions for MSU football; What's the ceiling?

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau preview Michigan State football's season opener against Central Michigan on Friday at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m.

Here are some of the highlights of the Green Room podcast:

1:40 Matt's 14th season opener at MSU

3:40 Better than last year's 5-7 record

8:20 Noah Kim vs. Katin Houser at QB

11:40 Year 4 of Mel Tucker

15:20 Tucker's NIL comments

20:30 Top-notch facilities

25:20 Tunnel Gate update

30:10 Tony predicts 5-7 season, Matt 6-6

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
