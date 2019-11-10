Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan and assistant sports editor Mark Falkner discuss Steve Yzerman's latest roster changes and play-by-play announcer John Kelly talks about the Darren McCarty-Claude Lemieux fight at Joe Louis Arena in 1997 from the Avalanche's perspective.

Buy Photo March 26, 1997: In the 1996 Western Conference Finals, Claude Lemieux of the Colorado Avalance hit Red Wing Kris Draper into the boards from behind, breaking his cheek, jaw and orbital bone. On March 26, 1997, the Red Wings got their revenge. Darren McCarty, right, hit Lemieux with a series of blows, as Lemieux fell to the ice and covered his head. A melee ensued. (Photo: Alan Lessig, The Detroit News)

Here are some of the highlights of Episode 6 of OctoPulse, taking the pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild in Year 1 under Yzerman:

► 1:10: Robby Fabbro on knee injuries

► 4:20: Yzerman's trades

► 5:10: Vegas analyst Daren Millard on Yzerman's low-key approach

► 7:35: Former Avalanche announcer John Kelly

► 13:30: Dan Kelly's call of Mario Lemieux's game winner in the 1997 Canada Cup

► 17:30: Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry

► 19:10: Darren McCarty-Claude Lemieux

► 21:45: Upcoming western road trip

