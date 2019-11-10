LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan and assistant sports editor Mark Falkner discuss Steve Yzerman's latest roster changes and play-by-play announcer John Kelly talks about the Darren McCarty-Claude Lemieux fight at Joe Louis Arena in 1997 from the Avalanche's perspective.

Here are some of the highlights of Episode 6 of OctoPulse, taking the pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild in Year 1 under Yzerman:

1:10: Robby Fabbro on knee injuries

4:20: Yzerman's trades

5:10: Vegas analyst Daren Millard on Yzerman's low-key approach

7:35: Former Avalanche announcer John Kelly

13:30: Dan Kelly's call of Mario Lemieux's game winner in the 1997 Canada Cup 

17:30: Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry

19:10: Darren McCarty-Claude Lemieux

21:45: Upcoming western road trip

Bonus coverage

OctoPulse Facebook page

Grand Rapids report

