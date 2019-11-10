Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan and assistant sports editor Mark Falkner discuss Steve Yzerman's latest roster changes and play-by-play announcer John Kelly talks about the Darren McCarty-Claude Lemieux fight at Joe Louis Arena in 1997 from the Avalanche's perspective.
Here are some of the highlights of Episode 6 of OctoPulse, taking the pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild in Year 1 under Yzerman:
► 1:10: Robby Fabbro on knee injuries
► 4:20: Yzerman's trades
► 5:10: Vegas analyst Daren Millard on Yzerman's low-key approach
► 7:35: Former Avalanche announcer John Kelly
► 13:30: Dan Kelly's call of Mario Lemieux's game winner in the 1997 Canada Cup
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.