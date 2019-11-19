Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan and assistant sports editor Mark Falkner talk about the Red Wings' resurgence after losing 12 of 13 games, the final six seconds of the 2009 Stanley Cup final against the Penguins and the trade of Red Wings draft pick Alec Regula of West Bloomfield to the Blackhawks.

Pittsburgh's Hal Gill, left, celebrates with Marc-Andre Fleury after beating the Red Wings in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Joe Louis Arena on June 12, 2009. (Photo: David Guralnick)

Below are details on how to win a free copy of Nicklas Lidstrom's book, "The Pursuit of Perfection." Here are some of the highlights of Episode 7 of OctoPulse, taking the pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild in Year 1 under Yzerman:

Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom, left, is stopped by Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the final seconds of Game 7 of The Stanley Cup Finals at Joe Louis Arena in 2009. (Photo: Detroit News)

► 1:20: Jonathan Bernier leads Detroit's resurgence

► 3:00: Jonathan Ericsson happy to be back

► 6:15: Hal Gill on 2009 Cup final

► 10:00: Gill's lessons learned from the Wings

► 19:00: Alec Regula on being traded by Steve Yzerman

► 23:30: Regula's dad was Wings' dentist for nearly 30 years

► 28:40: Ken Kal and Paul Woods together for 25 years

Free Nicklas Lidstrom book

To win a free copy of "The Pursuit of Perfection," just leave a comment or like the new OctoPulse pages on Facebook or SoundCloud.

In two weeks, we'll pick a random winner and mail you a copy in time for Christmas.

Nicklas Lidstrom's book is called "The Pursuit of Perfection" (Photo: Detroit News)

Bonus coverage

► OctoPulse Facebook page

► Grand Rapids report

► Red Wings videos

► Red Wings photos

► Red Wings newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2019/11/19/octopulse-podcast-red-wings-resurgence-2009-cup-final-revisited/4232135002/