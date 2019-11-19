LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan and assistant sports editor Mark Falkner talk about the Red Wings' resurgence after losing 12 of 13 games, the final six seconds of the 2009 Stanley Cup final against the Penguins and the trade of Red Wings draft pick Alec Regula of West Bloomfield to the Blackhawks.

Below are details on how to win a free copy of Nicklas Lidstrom's book, "The Pursuit of Perfection." Here are some of the highlights of Episode 7 of OctoPulse, taking the pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild in Year 1 under Yzerman:

1:20: Jonathan Bernier leads Detroit's resurgence

3:00: Jonathan Ericsson happy to be back

6:15: Hal Gill on 2009 Cup final

10:00: Gill's lessons learned from the Wings

19:00: Alec Regula on being traded by Steve Yzerman

23:30: Regula's dad was Wings' dentist for nearly 30 years

28:40: Ken Kal and Paul Woods together for 25 years

Free Nicklas Lidstrom book

To win a free copy of "The Pursuit of Perfection," just leave a comment or like the new OctoPulse pages on Facebook or SoundCloud.

In two weeks, we'll pick a random winner and mail you a copy in time for Christmas.

