Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner discuss the latest winless streak of the Red Wings who are officially in last place in the overall standings and Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about former linemate Steve Yzerman.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 8 of OctoPulse:
►1:00: Stuck in the basement
►1:50: Jeff Blashill on Mike Babcock's firing
►5:30: Vegas coach Gerard Gallant
►7:20: Gallant on underrated Bob Probert
►8:50: Knights analyst Daren Millard on Yzerman-Gallant
►12:10: Gallant on Yzerman's resolve
►16:20: Gallant on chasing his first Stanley Cup
►17:40: Russian goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov
It's also the last week of the Nicklas Lidstrom book giveaway. To win one of two free copies of "The Pursuit of Perfection," just leave a comment on the new OctoPulse Facebook page or on the SoundCloud page. We'll pick a random winner next week and mail you a copy in time for Christmas.
