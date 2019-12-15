LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner discuss the Red Wings' improved play after a 12-game losing streak and Los Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille talks about winning the Stanley Cup in Detroit in 2002.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 9 of OctoPulse:

2:10: Robby Fabbri on getting under the skin of the Winnipeg Jets

4:00: Lowlights from the 12-game losing streak

6:20: Los Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille

9:30: Robitaille on Steve Yzerman "playing a heavy game."

11:00: Robitaille on the Wings "doing whatever it takes to win."

16:40: Robitaille on overcoming 2-0 deficit vs. Vancouver in 2002

19:00: Robitaille on watching the Wings rebuild through the draft

20:45: Robitaille on the NHL's new code of conduct: "Can't cross the line."

