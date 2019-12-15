Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner discuss the Red Wings' improved play after a 12-game losing streak and Los Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille talks about winning the Stanley Cup in Detroit in 2002.

Luc Robitaille won the Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2002. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 9 of OctoPulse:

►2:10: Robby Fabbri on getting under the skin of the Winnipeg Jets

►4:00: Lowlights from the 12-game losing streak

►6:20: Los Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille

►9:30: Robitaille on Steve Yzerman "playing a heavy game."

►11:00: Robitaille on the Wings "doing whatever it takes to win."

►16:40: Robitaille on overcoming 2-0 deficit vs. Vancouver in 2002

►19:00: Robitaille on watching the Wings rebuild through the draft

►20:45: Robitaille on the NHL's new code of conduct: "Can't cross the line."

Bonus coverage

► OctoPulse Facebook page

► Red Wings videos

► Red Wings photos

► Red Wings newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2019/12/15/octopulse-podcast-red-wings-rebound-robitaille-revisits-2002-cup-detroit/2655277001/