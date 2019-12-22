LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner talk about Anthony Mantha being body slammed in Saturday's loss in Toronto, the upcoming game in Tampa Bay against Steve Yzerman's former team and they preview the world junior hockey championship in the Czech Republic with U.S. forwards Cole Caulfield and Trevor Zegras.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 10 of OctoPulse:

1:40: Dylan Larkin on Anthony Mantha's injury

3:00: Adam Erne on scoring his first goals in 28 games

4:30: Wings to face Steve Yzerman's former team in Tampa Bay

6:30: Cole Caufield, Trevor Zegras on the world junior championship

10:20: Caufield, Zegras on former linemate Jack Hughes

13:10: World U18 championships in Plymouth and Ann Arbor in April

17:00: Red Wings prospects Jared McIsaac, Joe Veleno

