OctoPulse podcast: Ted Kulfan's midseason marks, Caley Chelios' NHL career
Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner talk about the Red Wings' failing grades with a 9-28-3 record at the midseason mark of the season and Caley Chelios discusses her NHL broadcasting career being "kick-started" by her dad Chris Chelios, the former Red Wings defenseman and Hall of Famer.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 11 of OctoPulse:
►:50: Dylan Larkin's first half of the season
►2:50: Jimmy Howard after Saturday's 5-4 loss against Florida
►4:20: Frans Nielsen after Sunday's 2-1 loss against Tampa Bay
►7:40: Tampa Bay Lightning radio analyst Caley Chelios
►10:20: Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on Chelios' broadcasting style
►13:45: Growing up in Michigan since 1999
►18:20: Father's influence on her career
►24:30: Her husband is Danny Vitale, a Pro Bowl fullback with the Packers
►28:10: Upcoming road games in Dallas and Chicago
