Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner talk about the Red Wings' failing grades with a 9-28-3 record at the midseason mark of the season and Caley Chelios discusses her NHL broadcasting career being "kick-started" by her dad Chris Chelios, the former Red Wings defenseman and Hall of Famer.

Caley Chelios (Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 11 of OctoPulse:

►:50: Dylan Larkin's first half of the season

►2:50: Jimmy Howard after Saturday's 5-4 loss against Florida

►4:20: Frans Nielsen after Sunday's 2-1 loss against Tampa Bay

►7:40: Tampa Bay Lightning radio analyst Caley Chelios

►10:20: Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on Chelios' broadcasting style

►13:45: Growing up in Michigan since 1999

►18:20: Father's influence on her career

►24:30: Her husband is Danny Vitale, a Pro Bowl fullback with the Packers

►28:10: Upcoming road games in Dallas and Chicago

Bonus coverage

► OctoPulse Facebook page

► Grand Rapids report

► Red Wings videos

► Red Wings photos

► Red Wings newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2019/12/31/octopulse-podcast-red-wings-failing-grades-at-midseason-caley-chelios/2600426001/