LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner talk about Dylan Larkin's comments about not wanting to play in the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis this month and they look at this year's Frozen Four at Little Caesars Arena with the No. 1-ranked team in college hockey.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 11 of OctoPulse:

3:45: Filip Zadina on his progress this year

5:45: Brian Burke criticizes Dylan Larkin

9:32: North Dakota coach Brad Berry

15:00: Berry on Red Wings draft pick Cooper Moore

17:30: Berry on ex-Red Wing Greg Johnson

20:00: World junior roundup

Bonus coverage

OctoPulse Facebook page

Grand Rapids report

Red Wings videos

Red Wings photos

Red Wings newsletter

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2020/01/07/octopulse-podcast-dylan-larkins-all-star-snub-frozen-four-lookahead/2829474001/