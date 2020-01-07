OctoPulse podcast: Dylan Larkin's All-Star snub, Frozen Four lookahead at LCA
Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner talk about Dylan Larkin's comments about not wanting to play in the NHL All-Star Game and they look at this year's Frozen Four at Little Caesars Arena with the No. 1-ranked team in college hockey.
The Detroit News
Published 10:45 p.m. ET Jan. 7, 2020 | Updated 12:26 a.m. ET Jan. 8, 2020
Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner talk about Dylan Larkin's comments about not wanting to play in the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis this month and they look at this year's Frozen Four at Little Caesars Arena with the No. 1-ranked team in college hockey.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 11 of OctoPulse:
►3:45: Filip Zadina on his progress this year
►5:45: Brian Burke criticizes Dylan Larkin
►9:32: North Dakota coach Brad Berry
►15:00: Berry on Red Wings draft pick Cooper Moore
