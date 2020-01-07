Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner talk about Dylan Larkin's comments about not wanting to play in the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis this month and they look at this year's Frozen Four at Little Caesars Arena with the No. 1-ranked team in college hockey.

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, left, congratulates Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr after Jagr scored a goal during an NHL All-Star semifinal in Nashville in 2016. (Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP)

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, right, looks up at scoreboard after competing in the fastest skater event at the 2016 NHL All-Star skills competition in Nashville. (Photo: Mark Zaleski, AP)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 11 of OctoPulse:

►3:45: Filip Zadina on his progress this year

►5:45: Brian Burke criticizes Dylan Larkin

►9:32: North Dakota coach Brad Berry

Brad Berry is the coach of the No. 1-ranked North Dakota Fighting Hawks. (Photo: Russell Hons, Russell Hons)

►15:00: Berry on Red Wings draft pick Cooper Moore

►17:30: Berry on ex-Red Wing Greg Johnson

►20:00: World junior roundup

