Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner discuss Steve Yzerman's midseason TV interview with Red Wings play-by-play announcer Ken Kal. Kulfan takes a look at Yzerman's options at the NHL trade deadline, how coach Jeff Blashill has incomplete marks because of the third-most amount of players lost to injuries and what's in store in goal with Jimmy Howard replacing the injured Jonathan Bernier.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, right, talks to team play-by-play announcer Ken Kal. (Photo: Detroit News)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 13 of OctoPulse:

►1:30: Steve Yzerman on the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 24

►2:45: Ted Kulfan on the Red Wings most likely to be traded in the next six weeks

►6:10: Yzerman on the team's injuries and coaching situation

►8:30: Kulfan on Yzerman's coaching options next year

►11:50: Jimmy Howard on breaking out of his slump

►13:20: Yzerman on projecting 17-18 year olds into NHL players

►15:00: Kulfan on the odds of speeding up the rebuild

