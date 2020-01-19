OctoPulse podcast: Gerard Gallant coaching rumors, All-American Game preview
Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner talk about the Red Wings' 4-1 loss against the Panthers, the Gerard Gallant coaching rumors and they preview Monday's All-American Game in Plymouth with Red Wings draft picks Robert Mastrosimone and Ethan Phillips, who were the MVPs at last year's game in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 14 of OctoPulse:
►1:20: Jeff Blashill on going 0-for-7 on the powerplay
►3:05: Franz Nielsen's missed breakaway attempt
►4:10: Dylan Larkin's 100th career goal
►5:30: Gerard Gallant on his playing career with Steve Yzerman
►6:15: Ted Kulfan on Gallant coaching rumors
►8:25: Red Wings' second-round pick Robert Mastrosimone
►12:10: Boston University coach Albie O'Connell
►18:00: Red Wings' fourth-round pick Ethan Phillips
►22:15: Upcoming games in Colorado and Minnesota
►23:15: Nick Lidstrom book winners
►What: BioSteel All-American Game
►Who: USA Hockey's National Team Development Program against the best American-born players from the United States Hockey League
►When: 7 Monday
►Where: USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth
►Tickets: $15-$20. Box office at 734-453-6400. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
►Honorary coaches: Mike Knuble (NTDP), Scott Gomez (USHL)
►NTDP roster: Goalies Drew Commesso, Noah Grannan; Defenseman Brock Faber, Owen Gallatin, Connor Kelley, Tyler Kleven, Daniel Laatsch, Eamon Powell, Jake Sanderson, Jacob Truscott (Port Huron); Forwards Matthew Beniers, Brett Berard, Thomas Bordeleau, Daniyal Dzhanlyev, Zakary Karpa (Muskegon), Tanner Latsch, Hunter McKown, Dylan Peterson, Landon Slaggert, Ty Smilanic, Hunter Strand, Luke Tuch, Chase Yoder
►USHL roster: Goalies Aidan McCarthy, Logan Stein; Defenseman Noah Ellis, Alex Gagne, Hank Kempf, Ben Meehan, Mitchell Miller, Luke Reid; Forwards Carson Bantle, Ryan Beck (Linden), Brendan Brisson, Nick Capone, Sam Colangelo, Sean Farrell, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Alex Gaffney, Patrick Guzzo (Marysville), Alex Laferriere, Ryder Rolston (Birmingham), Wyatt Schingoethe
►Alumni: 188 alumni of all the All-American Prospects Game have been drafted, including 44 first-round selections and a record 31 players in last year's NHL Draft. Notable graduates include Dylan Larkin (Detroit), Jack Eichel (Buffalo), Zach Werenski (Columbus), Seth Jones (Columbus) and Noah Hanifan (Carolina).
