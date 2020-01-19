Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner talk about the Red Wings' 4-1 loss against the Panthers, the Gerard Gallant coaching rumors and they preview Monday's All-American Game in Plymouth with Red Wings draft picks Robert Mastrosimone and Ethan Phillips, who were the MVPs at last year's game in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Red Wings draft picks Ethan Phillips, left, and Robert Mastrosimone were named MVPs at last year's All-American All-Star game in Nebraska. (Photo: United States Hockey League)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 14 of OctoPulse:

►1:20: Jeff Blashill on going 0-for-7 on the powerplay

►3:05: Franz Nielsen's missed breakaway attempt

►4:10: Dylan Larkin's 100th career goal

Panthers center Vincent Trocheck, left, fights Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek during Detroit's 4-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

►5:30: Gerard Gallant on his playing career with Steve Yzerman

►6:15: Ted Kulfan on Gallant coaching rumors

►8:25: Red Wings' second-round pick Robert Mastrosimone

Team USA's Robert Mastrosimone (12) skates at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan on Dec. 16, 2019, practicing for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

►12:10: Boston University coach Albie O'Connell

►18:00: Red Wings' fourth-round pick Ethan Phillips

►22:15: Upcoming games in Colorado and Minnesota

►23:15: Nick Lidstrom book winners

Red Wings draft pick Ethan Phillips. (Photo: Detroit Red Wings)

►What: BioSteel All-American Game

►Who: USA Hockey's National Team Development Program against the best American-born players from the United States Hockey League

►When: 7 Monday

►Where: USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth

►Tickets: $15-$20. Box office at 734-453-6400. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

►Honorary coaches: Mike Knuble (NTDP), Scott Gomez (USHL)

►NTDP roster: Goalies Drew Commesso, Noah Grannan; Defenseman Brock Faber, Owen Gallatin, Connor Kelley, Tyler Kleven, Daniel Laatsch, Eamon Powell, Jake Sanderson, Jacob Truscott (Port Huron); Forwards Matthew Beniers, Brett Berard, Thomas Bordeleau, Daniyal Dzhanlyev, Zakary Karpa (Muskegon), Tanner Latsch, Hunter McKown, Dylan Peterson, Landon Slaggert, Ty Smilanic, Hunter Strand, Luke Tuch, Chase Yoder

►USHL roster: Goalies Aidan McCarthy, Logan Stein; Defenseman Noah Ellis, Alex Gagne, Hank Kempf, Ben Meehan, Mitchell Miller, Luke Reid; Forwards Carson Bantle, Ryan Beck (Linden), Brendan Brisson, Nick Capone, Sam Colangelo, Sean Farrell, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Alex Gaffney, Patrick Guzzo (Marysville), Alex Laferriere, Ryder Rolston (Birmingham), Wyatt Schingoethe

►Alumni: 188 alumni of all the All-American Prospects Game have been drafted, including 44 first-round selections and a record 31 players in last year's NHL Draft. Notable graduates include Dylan Larkin (Detroit), Jack Eichel (Buffalo), Zach Werenski (Columbus), Seth Jones (Columbus) and Noah Hanifan (Carolina).

Bonus coverage

► OctoPulse Facebook page

► Grand Rapids report

► Red Wings videos

► Red Wings photos

► Red Wings newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2020/01/19/octopulse-podcast-red-wings-panthers-postgame-all-american-game-preview/4461336002/