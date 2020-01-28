Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner talk about the Red Wings' top prospects in Grand Rapids, Griffins assistant coach Mike Knuble explains the 'change in attitude" under GM Steve Yzerman and Kulfan previews the home-and-home series against the Rangers.

First-round pick Joe Veleno scored his first AHL goal against Manitoba on Friday. (Photo: Mark Newman/Sam Iannamico)

