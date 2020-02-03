Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
OctoPulse podcast: Terry Sawchuk actor tells tragic story of Red Wings' greatest goalie
The Detroit News
Published 8:58 p.m. ET Feb. 3, 2020
Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner talk to actor Mark O'Brien who plays ex-Red Wing Terry Sawchuk in the new movie 'Goalie' which debuted on the weekend in 10 theaters in Metro Detroit. They also update Anthony Mantha's injury status, the Andreas Athanasiou trade rumors and they look at Detroit's longest playoff drought in history.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 16 of OctoPulse:
►:45: Anthony Mantha may return to lineup this month
►3:15: Andreas Athanasiou trade rumors
►4:20: Valtteri Filppula's 1,000th career game
►5:30: Interview with Terry Sawchuk actor Mark O'Brien
Trailer for Terry Sawchuk movie 'Goalie,' which debuted this weekend in 10 theaters in Metro Detroit

►8:30: Sawchuk's 'fearless' style of play
►11:50: 'Daunting' task of replacing Harry Lumley
►15:40: Father-son relationship with GM Jack Adams
►19:10: Lifelong battle with depression, alcoholism
►22:00: Tragic ending at age 40
►24:30: Seven years is Detroit's longest playoff drought
