OctoPulse podcast: Farmington Hills' Megan Keller back on ice after record-setting game
U.S. Olympic defenseman Megan Keller of Farmington Hills talks about the record-setting attendance at Saturday's U.S.-Canada game in California and the progress of the women's game after the 3-on-3 event at the NHL All-Star Game.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
OctoPulse podcast: Farmington Hills' Megan Keller back on ice after record-setting game
The Detroit News
Published 11:13 p.m. ET Feb. 12, 2020
U.S. Olympic defenseman Megan Keller of Farmington Hills is the guest on this week's edition of OctoPulse. Keller talks about the record-setting attendance at Saturday's U.S.-Canada game in California, the progress of the women's game after the 3-on-3 event at the NHL All-Star Game and the upcoming world championships in Nova Scotia.
Here are some of the details from episode 17 of OctoPulse:
►2:20: Dylan Larkin on Brendan Perlini's scary injury
►4:00: Jiri Fischer's cardiac arrest in 2005
►6:45: Rookie Gustav Lindstrom off to a good start
►9:10: Interview with U.S. Olympic star Megan Keller
►14:00: Keller on building a league of their own
►18:20: Preview of the world championships in Nova Scotia
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments