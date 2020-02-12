U.S. Olympic defenseman Megan Keller of Farmington Hills is the guest on this week's edition of OctoPulse. Keller talks about the record-setting attendance at Saturday's U.S.-Canada game in California, the progress of the women's game after the 3-on-3 event at the NHL All-Star Game and the upcoming world championships in Nova Scotia.

Here are some of the details from episode 17 of OctoPulse:

U.S. players celebrate Megan Bozek's overtime goal against Canada in a Rivalry Series game on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo: Chris Carlson, AP)

►2:20: Dylan Larkin on Brendan Perlini's scary injury

►4:00: Jiri Fischer's cardiac arrest in 2005

►6:45: Rookie Gustav Lindstrom off to a good start

►9:10: Interview with U.S. Olympic star Megan Keller

►14:00: Keller on building a league of their own

►18:20: Preview of the world championships in Nova Scotia

►24:00: Red Wings' memories at Joe Louis Arena

►28:00: Jack Hughes 11th in rookie scoring

►30:00: Saturday matinee rematch in Boston

United States' Megan Keller, second from left, celebrates her goal with Dani Cameranesi, from left, Emily Matheson and Annie Pankowski during the first period of a rivalry series women's hockey game against Canada in Hartford, Conn. (Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP)

