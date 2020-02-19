LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Flint's Ken Morrow, a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the New York Islanders, talks about the 40th anniversary this weekend of the 1980 United States' Miracle on Ice team.

Here are some of the details from episode 18 of OctoPulse:

1:00: Red Wings-Avalanche trade rumors

3:30: Dylan Larking, Luke Glendening on scoring drought

6:30: Underrated defenseman Alex Bierga

7:40: Olympic gold medalist Ken Morrow

11:00: Defensive role of St. Clair Shores' Mark Wells

16:30: Final 10 seconds of 4-3 win over Russians

21:30: Importance of playing in the Olympics

25:30: Ted Kulfan's memories of the 1980 Olympic team

27:30: Keeping an eye on the trade deadline

Bonus coverage

OctoPulse Facebook page

Grand Rapids report

Red Wings videos

Red Wings photo galleries

Red Wings newsletter

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2020/02/19/octopulse-podcast-flints-ken-morrow-counts-down-final-seconds-1980-miracle-ice/4780847002/