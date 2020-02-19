OctoPulse podcast: Flint's Ken Morrow counts down final seconds of Miracle on Ice game
Flint's Ken Morrow, a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the New York Islanders, talks about the 40th anniversary this weekend of the 1980 United States' Miracle on Ice team.
Here are some of the details from episode 18 of OctoPulse:
►1:00: Red Wings-Avalanche trade rumors
►3:30: Dylan Larking, Luke Glendening on scoring drought
►6:30: Underrated defenseman Alex Bierga
►7:40: Olympic gold medalist Ken Morrow
►11:00: Defensive role of St. Clair Shores' Mark Wells
►16:30: Final 10 seconds of 4-3 win over Russians
►21:30: Importance of playing in the Olympics
►25:30: Ted Kulfan's memories of the 1980 Olympic team
►27:30: Keeping an eye on the trade deadline
