Ted Kulfan grades the Red Wings' moves at the trade deadline and takes a look at Steve Yzerman's rebuild heading into the final six weeks of the season.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 19 of OctoPulse:

Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou, right, celebrates a goal with Tyler Bertuzzi against the Panthers at Little Caesars Arena in 2018. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

►1:50: Steve Yzerman on the Andreas Athanasiou trade

►3:40: Dylan Larkin on Yzerman's wake-up call

►5:40: SportsNet's Eric Engels on unnamed teammate criticizing Athanasiou

►8:30: Yzerman on trading Mike Green for a fourth-round draft pick

►10:40: Yzerman answers Wojo's question about rebuild timeline

►13:10: Yzerman praises Jeff Blashill and his coaching staff

►15:30: Yzerman preaches patience to Hockeytown fans

►17:30: New players Sam Gagner, Dmytro Timashov, Cody Goloubef

