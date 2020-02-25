OctoPulse podcast: Ted Kulfan grades Red Wings at trade deadline
Ted Kulfan grades the Red Wings' moves at the trade deadline and takes a look at Steve Yzerman's rebuild heading into the final six weeks of the season.
Here are some of the highlights from episode 19 of OctoPulse:
►1:50: Steve Yzerman on the Andreas Athanasiou trade
►3:40: Dylan Larkin on Yzerman's wake-up call
►5:40: SportsNet's Eric Engels on unnamed teammate criticizing Athanasiou
►8:30: Yzerman on trading Mike Green for a fourth-round draft pick
►10:40: Yzerman answers Wojo's question about rebuild timeline
►13:10: Yzerman praises Jeff Blashill and his coaching staff
►15:30: Yzerman preaches patience to Hockeytown fans
►17:30: New players Sam Gagner, Dmytro Timashov, Cody Goloubef
