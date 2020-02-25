LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ted Kulfan grades the Red Wings' moves at the trade deadline and takes a look at Steve Yzerman's rebuild heading into the final six weeks of the season.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 19 of OctoPulse:

1:50: Steve Yzerman on the Andreas Athanasiou trade

3:40: Dylan Larkin on Yzerman's wake-up call

5:40: SportsNet's Eric Engels on unnamed teammate criticizing Athanasiou

8:30: Yzerman on trading Mike Green for a fourth-round draft pick

10:40: Yzerman answers Wojo's question about rebuild timeline

13:10: Yzerman praises Jeff Blashill and his coaching staff

15:30: Yzerman preaches patience to Hockeytown fans

17:30: New players Sam Gagner, Dmytro Timashov, Cody Goloubef

