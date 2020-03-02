LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner take a look at the Red Wings' historic decline and they profile USA Hockey defenseman Jake Sanderson, the top-rated American for the 2020 NHL Draft in Montreal.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 20 of OctoPulse:

1:30: ESPN analyst Barry Melrose on woeful Wings

3:10: Dylan Larkin on 7-1 loss to Minnesota

5:45: Sam Gagner on 4-3 shootout loss in Ottawa

7:24: Adam Erne suffers broken hand

8:10: USA Hockey defenseman Jake Sanderson

17:34: Ex-NHL forward Geoff Sanderson

32:00: Top prospects for the 2021, 2022 NHL drafts

33:15: Wings tied for worst home record in franchise history

