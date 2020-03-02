Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner take a look at the Red Wings' historic decline and they profile USA Hockey defenseman Jake Sanderson, the top-rated American for the 2020 NHL Draft in Montreal.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 20 of OctoPulse:

►1:30: ESPN analyst Barry Melrose on woeful Wings

►3:10: Dylan Larkin on 7-1 loss to Minnesota

►5:45: Sam Gagner on 4-3 shootout loss in Ottawa

►7:24: Adam Erne suffers broken hand

►8:10: USA Hockey defenseman Jake Sanderson

Buy Photo Team Knuble's Jake Sanderson (8) and Hunter Strand in the second period. Team Gomez vs Team Knuble in the 2020 Biosteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. on Jan. 20, 2020. Team Knuble wins, 6-1. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Team Gomez's Team Knuble's (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

►17:34: Ex-NHL forward Geoff Sanderson

Coyotes winger Geoff Sanderson takes a shot during the second period against the Sharks in 2006. (Photo: WILL POWERS, AP)

►32:00: Top prospects for the 2021, 2022 NHL drafts

►33:15: Wings tied for worst home record in franchise history

