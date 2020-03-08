Author Ken Dryden, a Hall of Fame goalie who won six Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, talks about former Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman in his book, "Scotty: A Hockey Life Like No Other."

To win a free copy of Dryden's book, go to our OctoPulse page on Facebook, list the three years Bowman won Stanley Cups in Detroit and you'll be eligible for the book in a random draw late this month.

Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden, right, stops a shot by Red Wings forward Dennis Hextall as defenseman Rich Chartraw tries to help out at Olympia Stadium in 1978. (Photo: John C. Hillery, AP)

Here are some of the highlights from episode 21 of OctoPulse:

►1:50: Coach Jeff Blashill on Jonathan Bernier's key save against Chicago

►5:10: Tyler Bertuzzi on breaking his 14-game goalless drought

►6:30: Red Wings' dressing room policy on the coronavirus

►8:40: Ken Dryden on Scotty Bowman

►32:30: Ted Kulfan on Scotty Bowman

