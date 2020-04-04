LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Former Avalanche forward Milan Hejduk and his 16-year-old son Marek are the guests on this week's edition of OctoPulse.

After spending his entire 14-year career in Colorado and retiring in 2013 with 375 career goals in 1,020 games and a Stanley Cup title in 2001, Hejduk began coaching his twin sons in the Colorado Thunderbirds' minor hockey system, which has ranked among the top 10 teams in the nation for three consecutive years.

Marek will move to Michigan in late August to begin a two-year program with the U.S. under-17 national team development program in Plymouth.

Milan also talks about the Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry which produced five Stanley Cup champions in seven years from 1996-2002.

More: Nicklas Lidstrom book excerpt on Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry

Here are some of the highlights from episode 23 of OctoPulse:

2:00: Recapping the Red Wings' dismal season

5:10: Jimmy Howard's future

7:15: Milan and Marek Hejduk

10:30: Milan on USA Hockey's national development program

14:20: Marek on pros/cons of following in his dad's footsteps

21:20: Milan on their indoor rink complete with a Zamboni

25:20: Milan on the Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry

33:30: Ted Kulfan on the NHL's playoff timeline

Bonus coverage

OctoPulse Facebook page

Grand Rapids report

Red Wings videos

Red Wings photo galleries

Red Wings newsletter

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2020/04/04/octopulse-podcast-milan-hejduk/2935086001/