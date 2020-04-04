Former Avalanche forward Milan Hejduk and his 16-year-old son Marek are the guests on this week's edition of OctoPulse.

After spending his entire 14-year career in Colorado and retiring in 2013 with 375 career goals in 1,020 games and a Stanley Cup title in 2001, Hejduk began coaching his twin sons in the Colorado Thunderbirds' minor hockey system, which has ranked among the top 10 teams in the nation for three consecutive years.

Avalanche forward Milan Hejduk, left, is chased by Red Wings center Pavel Datsyuk at Joe Louis Arena in 2008. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Marek will move to Michigan in late August to begin a two-year program with the U.S. under-17 national team development program in Plymouth.

Milan also talks about the Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry which produced five Stanley Cup champions in seven years from 1996-2002.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 23 of OctoPulse:

Retired Avalanche forward Milan Hajduk, from left, stands with his sons, Marek and David, and wife, Zlata, during a ceremony to retire Hejduk's number 23 in Denver on Jan. 6, 2018. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

►2:00: Recapping the Red Wings' dismal season

►5:10: Jimmy Howard's future

►7:15: Milan and Marek Hejduk

►10:30: Milan on USA Hockey's national development program

►14:20: Marek on pros/cons of following in his dad's footsteps

►21:20: Milan on their indoor rink complete with a Zamboni

►25:20: Milan on the Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry

►33:30: Ted Kulfan on the NHL's playoff timeline

