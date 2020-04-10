LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Honeybaked center Max Namestnikov, the nephew of two-time Stanley Cup champion Slava Kozlov of the Red Wings, and OHL Central Scouting's Kevin Hess are the guests on this weeks' OctoPulse podcast.

Michigan-based teams had a record 36 players selected in the OHL draft last week and Honeybaked became the first American team to lead the league in players taken in the draft which dates back to Steve Yzerman's OHL draft year in 1981. 

Here are some of the highlights from episode 24 of OctoPulse:

1:30: Future of Justin Abdelkader, Frans Nielsen

5:10: Top five NHL draft prospects

10:40: Michigan scout Kevin Hess of OHL Central Scouting

22:30: Honeybaked center Max Namestnikov

30:45: Ted Kulfan on the growth of Michigan hockey

