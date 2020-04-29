LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Jamie Drysdale, the top-rated defenseman for the 2020 NHL draft, is the guest on this week's edition of the OctoPulse podcast.

Also on the podcast is an interview with Drysdale's coach Chris Hartsburg of the Erie Otters and the top Red Wings defensemen are ranked top to bottom.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 25 of OctoPulse:

:30: Ranking Red Wings defensemen

2:20: Otters defenseman Jamie Drysdale

16:50: Otters coach Chris Hartsburg

28:00: Scotty Bowman book giveaway

Bonus coverage

OctoPulse Facebook page

Grand Rapids report

Red Wings videos

Red Wings photo galleries

Red Wings newsletter

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2020/04/29/octopulse-podcast-ranking-red-wings-defensemen-jamie-drysdale/2919889001/