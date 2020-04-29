Jamie Drysdale, the top-rated defenseman for the 2020 NHL draft, is the guest on this week's edition of the OctoPulse podcast.

Also on the podcast is an interview with Drysdale's coach Chris Hartsburg of the Erie Otters and the top Red Wings defensemen are ranked top to bottom.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 25 of OctoPulse:

Canada's Jamie Drysdale, right, celebrates a goal against Finland in the semifinals of the U20 world championships in the Czech Republic. (Associated Press) (Photo: Petr David Josek, AP)

►:30: Ranking Red Wings defensemen

►2:20: Otters defenseman Jamie Drysdale

►16:50: Otters coach Chris Hartsburg

►28:00: Scotty Bowman book giveaway

Bonus coverage

►OctoPulse Facebook page

►Grand Rapids report

►Red Wings videos

►Red Wings photo galleries

►Red Wings newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2020/04/29/octopulse-podcast-ranking-red-wings-defensemen-jamie-drysdale/2919889001/