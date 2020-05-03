LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Germany's Tim Stutzle, the top-rated European for the 2020 NHL draft, is the guest on this week's edition of the OctoPulse podcast.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 26 of OctoPulse:

:30: Ranking the Red Wings forwards

2:10: German forward Tim Stutzle

33:40: Winner of Scotty Bowman book contest

Bonus coverage

OctoPulse Facebook page

Grand Rapids report

Red Wings videos

Red Wings photo galleries

Red Wings newsletter

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2020/05/03/octopulse-podcast-ranking-red-wings-forwards-tim-stutzle/3047502001/