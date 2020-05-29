Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman wrapped up his first year on the job with a season-ending interview about the future of the franchise.

Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner take a look at the highlights along with excerpts of interviews with Jeff Blashill, Dylan Larkin and Luke Glendening.

Zoom screen capture: Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman talks with the media on Wednesday. (Photo: Zoom screen capture)

The podcast also includes an interview with Grand Rapids goaltender Pat Nagle, who re-signed with the Red Wings earlier this month.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 27 of OctoPulse:

Pat Nagle (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

►1:40: Steve Yzerman on rehiring Jeff Blashill

►4:10: Jeff Blashill on naming a captain for next season

►7:10: Dylan Larkon on coronavirus concerns

►10:30: Luke Glendening on skating during the offseason

►14:43: Grand Rapids goalie Pat Nagle

►37:10: Goaltending depth chart

