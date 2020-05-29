OctoPulse podcast: Steve Yzerman wraps up his first year of rebuild
Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman wrapped up his first year on the job with a season-ending interview about the future of the franchise.
Ted Kulfan and Mark Falkner take a look at the highlights along with excerpts of interviews with Jeff Blashill, Dylan Larkin and Luke Glendening.
The podcast also includes an interview with Grand Rapids goaltender Pat Nagle, who re-signed with the Red Wings earlier this month.
Here are some of the highlights from episode 27 of OctoPulse:
►1:40: Steve Yzerman on rehiring Jeff Blashill
►4:10: Jeff Blashill on naming a captain for next season
►7:10: Dylan Larkon on coronavirus concerns
►10:30: Luke Glendening on skating during the offseason
►14:43: Grand Rapids goalie Pat Nagle
►37:10: Goaltending depth chart
