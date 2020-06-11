Canadian winger Alexis Lafreniere, left, is the consensus No. 1 prospect for the 2020 NHL Draft. (Photo: Ryan Remiorz, Canadian Press)

Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan is taking questions for next Wednesday's podcast (June 17) previewing the 2020 NHL draft lottery.

Just leave a question below on this page or email me at mfalkner@detroitnews.com. The podcast will feature Detroit's draft options and top players who could be available heading into the lottery on June 26. Ted will also answer your general Wings' questions next week and right after the draft lottery on a special OctoPulse podcast.

The Red Wings have an 18.5 percent chance of getting the first pick and can't fall any further than fourth place.

►If Detroit picks first, would Alexis Lafreniere make the team next year?

►If Detroit picks second, is it Quinton Byfield or Tim Stutzle?

►If Detroit picks third, do you still pick the best forward?

►If Detroit picks fourth, do you take defenseman Jamie Drysdale or Jake Sanderson?

The podcast will also feature interview excerpts from Lafreniere, Byfield, Stutzle, Drysdale and Sanderson as well as an interview with Sweden's Lucas Raymond, whose career path has mirrored Steve Yzerman's draft season back in 1983.

Plus all the latest Red Wings' stories from Ted and a preview of the possible Red Wings to make the Hockey Hall of Fame, which will release this year's inductees on June 24.

