OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings' draft lottery preview, Lucas Raymond interview
Detroit News beat reporter Ted Kulfan previews the NHL draft lottery and the Red Wings' options on this week's edition of OctoPulse.
The special guest is Swedish forward Lucas Raymond, a possible Red Wings' pick.
Here are some of the highlights from episode 28 of OctoPulse:
►1:00: Red Wings' options in draft lottery
►4:30: Readers' questions
►9:10: Lucas Raymond
►32:00: Hall of Fame candidates
