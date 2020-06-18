Detroit News beat reporter Ted Kulfan previews the NHL draft lottery and the Red Wings' options on this week's edition of OctoPulse.

The special guest is Swedish forward Lucas Raymond, a possible Red Wings' pick.

Sweden's Lucas Raymond, left, takes a shot on Finland's Justus Annunen during the bronze medal game of the world junior championships between Finland and Sweden in Ostrava, Czech Republic. (Photo: Petr David Josek, AP)

Here are some of the highlights from episode 28 of OctoPulse:

►1:00: Red Wings' options in draft lottery

►4:30: Readers' questions

►9:10: Lucas Raymond

►32:00: Hall of Fame candidates

