LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit News beat reporter Ted Kulfan previews the NHL draft lottery and the Red Wings' options on this week's edition of OctoPulse.

The special guest is Swedish forward Lucas Raymond, a possible Red Wings' pick.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 28 of OctoPulse:

1:00: Red Wings' options in draft lottery

4:30: Readers' questions

9:10: Lucas Raymond

32:00: Hall of Fame candidates

Bonus coverage

OctoPulse Facebook page

Grand Rapids report

Red Wings videos

Red Wings photo galleries

Red Wings newsletter

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2020/06/18/octopulse-podcast-draft-lottery-preview-lucas-raymond-interview/5324173002/