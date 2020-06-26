Detroit News reporter Ted Kulfan talks about the Red Wings falling to fourth place in Friday's NHL draft lottery. Despite having the best odds of getting the first overall pick, Detroit GM Steve Yzerman said he "wasn't surprised" they didn't get the top pick and the consensus No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere

Bonus coverage

►OctoPulse Facebook page

►Red Wings videos

►Red Wings photo galleries

►Red Wings newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2020/06/26/octopulse-podcast-ted-kulfans-reaction-after-red-wings-fall-fourth-draft-lottery/3255614001/