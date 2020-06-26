OctoPulse podcast: Ted Kulfan's reaction after Red Wings fall to fourth in draft lottery
Detroit News reporter Ted Kulfan talks about the Red Wings falling to fourth place in Friday's NHL draft lottery. Despite having the best odds of getting the first overall pick, Detroit GM Steve Yzerman said he "wasn't surprised" they didn't get the top pick and the consensus No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere
Bonus coverage
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/octopulse/2020/06/26/octopulse-podcast-ted-kulfans-reaction-after-red-wings-fall-fourth-draft-lottery/3255614001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments