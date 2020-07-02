Former NHL enforcer and NHL Network analyst Stu Grimson is this week's guest on a special edition of the OctoPulse podcast.

Grimson talks about his relationship with former Red Wings forward Bob Probert, who died at age 45 after a heart attack while boating on Lake St. Clair on July 5, 2010.

Buy Photo Former Red Wings forward Stu Grimson, right, talks with former Maple Leafs forward Tie Domi after the funeral service for Bob Probert at Christian Fellowship Church in Windsor on July 9, 2010. (Photo: Clarence Tabb, Jr., The Detroit News)

You can also win one of two free copies of Grimson's book: "The Grim Reaper: The Life and Career of a Reluctant Warrior."

Just leave a comment below or a memory of Probert's career with the Red Wings and you'll be eligible for a book in a random draw.

