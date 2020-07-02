OctoPulse podcast: Ex-enforcer Stu Grimson on Bob Probert's NHL legacy
Former NHL enforcer and NHL Network analyst Stu Grimson is this week's guest on a special edition of the OctoPulse podcast.
Grimson talks about his relationship with former Red Wings forward Bob Probert, who died at age 45 after a heart attack while boating on Lake St. Clair on July 5, 2010.
You can also win one of two free copies of Grimson's book: "The Grim Reaper: The Life and Career of a Reluctant Warrior."
Just leave a comment below or a memory of Probert's career with the Red Wings and you'll be eligible for a book in a random draw.
