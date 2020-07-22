OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings-Lightning trade options, Pat Lafontaine interview
Ted Kulfan takes a look at three possible trade options between Steve Yzerman's Red WIngs and his former team in Tampa Bay and Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Lafontaine pays tribute to his former coach Real Turcotte.
The Detroit News
Published 12:39 p.m. ET July 22, 2020
Here are some of the highlights from this week's OctoPulse podcast:
►1:00: New collective bargaining agreement
►2:20: Tampa Bay trade options
►5:30: Pittsburgh goaltending possibilities
►7:45: Slotting Anthony Mantha into Detroit's salary structure
►9:00: Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Lafontaine
►33:10: Sweden's Albin Grewe assigned to OHL Saginaw
