Ted Kulfan takes a look at three possible trade options between Steve Yzerman's Red WIngs and his former team in Tampa Bay and Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Lafontaine pays tribute to his former coach Real Turcotte.

Here are some of the highlights from this week's OctoPulse podcast:

►1:00: New collective bargaining agreement

►2:20: Tampa Bay trade options

The Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Killorn, right, battles with the Detroit Red Wings Danny DeKeyser (65) in front of the net during second-period action. (Photo: Dirk Shadd, TNS)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) checks Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) in the first period. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard makes the ave on a shot by Lightning center Yanni Gourde during the second period. (Photo: Chris O'Meara, Associated Press)

►5:30: Pittsburgh goaltending possibilities

►7:45: Slotting Anthony Mantha into Detroit's salary structure

►9:00: Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Lafontaine

Waterford's Pat LaFontaine is the guest on this week's episode of the OctoPulse podcast. (Photo: Nick LoVerde, AP)

►33:10: Sweden's Albin Grewe assigned to OHL Saginaw

