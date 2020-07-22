LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ted Kulfan takes a look at three possible trade options between Steve Yzerman's Red WIngs and his former team in Tampa Bay and Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Lafontaine pays tribute to his former coach Real Turcotte.

Here are some of the highlights from this week's OctoPulse podcast:

1:00: New collective bargaining agreement

2:20: Tampa Bay trade options

5:30: Pittsburgh goaltending possibilities

7:45: Slotting Anthony Mantha into Detroit's salary structure

9:00: Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Lafontaine

33:10: Sweden's Albin Grewe assigned to OHL Saginaw

